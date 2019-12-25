AEW has announced details on their debut in the New York / New Jersey area.

The company revealed that the Dynamite debut in New Jersey will be held on March 25 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 24 at noon ET and start at $25. Stars featured on the graphic for the Jersey show include Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

