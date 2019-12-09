AEW has announced details on the first two Dynamite episodes for the month of February.

It was announced that the Dynamite debut for the state of Alabama will be held on February 5 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL.

AEW then will head to Austin, Texas for their debut in that city on February 12 from the H.E.B. Center at Cedar Park.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, December 13 and will start at $20. Stars featured on the graphic for Huntsville include AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks, and Britt Baker. Stars featured on the graphic for Austin are Jericho, Moxley, Baker, Dustin Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes.

Stay tuned for updates on the AEW schedule.

