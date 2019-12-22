AEW has just announced a match for this Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark.
The match announced is Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela.
AEW wrote on Twitter, "Janela & Spears have been at each other's necks for weeks, and now they finally clash again! It's @JANELABABY vs. @Perfec10n this Tuesday on #AEWDark via our @YouTube Channel at 7e/6c"
Janela & Spears have been at each others necks for weeks, and now they finally clash again!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 22, 2019
It's @JANELABABY vs. @Perfec10n this Tuesday on #AEWDark via our @YouTube Channel at 7e/6chttps://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/OqtqCM9KVq