AEW has just announced a match for this Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark.

The match announced is Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela.

AEW wrote on Twitter, "Janela & Spears have been at each other's necks for weeks, and now they finally clash again! It's @JANELABABY vs. @Perfec10n this Tuesday on #AEWDark via our @YouTube Channel at 7e/6c"

