AEW announced earlier today Jon Moxley will take on Trent at Wednesday's Dynamite: Homecoming in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place. As noted, Moxely's feud with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is expected to continue on, as well.
Below is the updated show lineup:
* Taz makes a special appearance
* MJF appears
* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros
* AEW Women's Champion Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women's World Championship)
* Jon Moxley - AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues
* Jon Moxley vs. Trent
In related news, Moxley topped Sports Illustrated's "Male Wrestlers of 2019" list. Here's the rest of the top ten (beginning at number two): Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes, Kazuchika Okada / Seth Rollins (tie), Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, Kofi Kingston, and Nick Gage.
This match will be an intense competition as @jonmoxley takes on @trentylocks next week in Jacksonville, FL, for #AEWDynamite.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 28, 2019
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch #AEW Dynamite LIVE every Wednesday on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/2wCu1ldsml