AEW announced earlier today Jon Moxley will take on Trent at Wednesday's Dynamite: Homecoming in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place. As noted, Moxely's feud with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is expected to continue on, as well.

Below is the updated show lineup:

* Taz makes a special appearance

* MJF appears

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros

* AEW Women's Champion Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Jon Moxley - AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues

* Jon Moxley vs. Trent

In related news, Moxley topped Sports Illustrated's "Male Wrestlers of 2019" list. Here's the rest of the top ten (beginning at number two): Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes, Kazuchika Okada / Seth Rollins (tie), Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, Kofi Kingston, and Nick Gage.