AEW has announced that the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view is now sold out.

The company tweeted today and noted that Revolution sold out in less than one hour. It was also noted that more tickets will be released once production is finalized.

They wrote, "#AEWRevolution is SOLD OUT! You did it! You actually did! In less than an hour - #AEWRevolution is sold out! However! - keeping checking https://AEWTIX.COM between now and show date as we will try to open up seats once production's set up is finalized!"

AEW Revolution will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event will run in partnership with the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

Stay tuned for news on the Revolution card. No matches have been announced yet.

Below is AEW's tweet on the sell out: