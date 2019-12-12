There's been a lot of talk about how AEW Dynamite attendance as of late.

As seen in the tweets below, photos of the weak crowd at this week's Dynamite episode from Garland, TX were a hot topic on Twitter during and after last night's show. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW only sold 800 fewer tickets than WWE did for this week's RAW at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

It was also noted that ticket sales aren't going well for the AEW Anniversary edition of Dynamite, scheduled for the Greater Memphis area of Southaven, MS at Landers Center on January 8. Tickets for that event went on sale on November 8.

Meltzer did say that the January 1 Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL are selling well and the arena will likely be full.

Below are some photos of the crowd from last night's episode:

Chicago is the only place AEW draws that's why. Haven't had a sellout since oct 9th. Thank the scalpers first the early sales. After they couldn't push the tickets they stopped buying. Next week tickets are selling horribly and tonight's attendance is empty too pic.twitter.com/YZSRQr677P — Jones143 (@MikeJ0nesssssss) December 12, 2019