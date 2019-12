After WWE NXT defeated AEW Dynamite for two straight weeks in viewership, Dynamite won this week but not by much.

Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT drew 851,000 viewers while NXT drew 845,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. Dynamite beat NXT by a razor-thin 0.71%.

AEW ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150 which ranks shows by the rating in the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #12. AEW ranked #33 in viewership, while NXT ranked #34 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 663,000 viewers and ranked #15 in the Cable Top 150, and #38 in viewership, so it was up 28%. Last week's NXT episode drew 810,000 viewers and ranked #19 in the Cable Top 150, and #29 in viewership, a 4.3% increase from last week.

AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.29 in the same demo this week, so AEW topped NXT by 10.3%, a much smaller margin than usual outside of last week. Last week's AEW episode drew a 0.26 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.24.

The college basketball game on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.54 rating, drawing 1.537 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.181 million viewers, ranking at #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 rating in the key demo.

Wednesday's network TV numbers are delayed until Friday due to a back-up from the recent Thanksgiving holiday.

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.18 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 750,000 viewers with a 0.25 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 20 Episode: 916,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 27 Episode: 810,000 viewers with a 0.24 demographic in the 18-49 demographic (post-Survivor Series episode)

December 4 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.29 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 11 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: 1.014 million viewers

October 23 Episode: 963,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 789,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 822,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Full Gear episode)

November 20 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.39 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 27 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.26 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 4 Episode: 851,000 viewers with a 0.32 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 11 Episode: