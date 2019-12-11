Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Jon Moxley vs. Alex Reynolds (with John Silver)

Moxley with a running knee and goes right into the paradigm shift, cover, and that's it! That's the fastest match in AEW history.

Winner: Jon Moxley via Pinfall



- Post-match, John Silver tries for the sneak attack and eats a DDT, too. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's music hits and out stroll the champion with the rest of the Inner Circle to the ring. Jericho says he's just here to talk. He recalls their long history, talks about Moxley coming to him "with your leather jacket and bowl cut hair." Jericho says then they became enemies, but Moxley became a star. Jericho says he navigated Moxley to AEW. Jericho didn't forget Moxley taking him out at Double or Nothing, but it showed him that Moxley still has a chip on his shoulder and is still a winner. Jericho says once again, Moxley needs him, crowd boos that and he tells the crowd to shut up.



Jericho says what if the Inner Circle and Moxley joined forces. He asks Moxley to join the group and brings out an Inner Circle shirt. Crowd isn't for that move. Jericho says he wants Moxley to give it some thought, "talk with your lovely wife," and the Inner Circle will be waiting for his answer. The champ continues that they could take over AEW, if Moxley wants that. Jericho puts the shirt on Moxley's shoulder and backs away. Moxley looks to be considering it, but doesn't give away much either way.

- Vignette shown for Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz to hype tonight's Texas Street Fight. Winner of the match will face AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU on next week's Dynamite.

Cody and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny)

MJF with a picture-in-picture promo as Cody and QT make their way to the ring. MJF wishes Cody all the luck tonight, in his usual sarcastic nature. QT and Blade start things off, but Cody gets in there instead. Cody with a dropkick, then lands a bunch of punches to the face in the corner. Blade with a shoulder tackle, Cody returns with a spinning powerslam, cover, only a one-count. Butcher tags in, QT now wants to get in there, crowd with a "Cody's partner!" chant. QT lands a slap, Bunny grabs his foot and QT goes out to the floor to get in her face. Blade tags in and hits a senton over the top rope and down to the floor on QT. Back in the ring it's Cody and Blade, Cody ends up sliding out to the floor for a water break, Blad gets in his face and Cody spits some water in his face while the referee was distracted.

The Butcher & the Blade showing their tag team dominance already during this match



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/oWxkCNq5bQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 12, 2019



QT tags in and goes to work on Blade, but it's short lived offense as Blade takes over during the commercial break. QT looks to make the tag, but Butcher pulls Cody off the apron. Butcher and Blade go to work on QT, cover, two. Butcher clobbers QT, but QT with a handspring enziguri! Crowd was surprised by that move. Blade tags in, charges in the corner, nobody home. Cody gets the tag, crowd goes wild as Cody kicks Blade, clothesline, uppercut, disaster kick to Butcher. Cody with another kick to Blade, heads to the top rope for a moonsault, cover. two.



Cody with a nice cutter, cover, another two. The Bunny gouges Cody's eyes, QT tags himself in pop-up forearm that sends Blade out to the floor. QT with a handspring flip over the top rope and takes out both opponents. He throws Blade back into the ring, cross rhodes hits. Cody with a suicide dive on Butcher. QT with a twisting senton, cover, two! Crowd thought that was it. Butcher drops Cody on the apron and he goes out to the floor. QT has to fight off both opponents. Blad hits a stunner, lariat by Butcher. Suplex/lung blower combo, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: The Butcher and The Blade via Pinfall

- Post-match, Darby Allin marches down to the ring and gets in Cody's face (who is sitting down on the floor after the match). Allin extends his hand and helps Cody up. He stares at Cody for a moment, nods, and goes to the back. Cody had noted his usual family/friends haven't been around lately when he looks for someone to help him up.

- MJF heads to the ring with Wardlow. He tells one of the cameraman assistants to come in the ring, MJF says he noticed him laughing last week when Cody made fun of MJF's cross rhodes. He tells the guy all he has to do is kiss the AEW Diamond Ring, which he does. MJF then gives him a cross rhodes and tells the crowd he thought that looked pretty good. He calls the crowd "white trash hicks." MJF says he heard Cody's business proposal, and doesn't want Cody's crap or his money. MJF says he's got enough to last him a lifetime. MJF wants Cody to suffer, instead. MJF brings up Cody calling him a "knockoff Chris Jericho."



MJF wonders if it's the scarf, Cody called the scarf fake, but MJF says Cody embodies "fake" with his hair and his "teeth that you could land a helicopter on." MJF then makes fun of Cody's lisp, "Oh! Suffering succotash, Cody! I'm sorry did I offend you?" MJF says with a lisp. MJF knows Cody won't fire him because he definitely couldn't get his hands on him then. MJF then says he'll wrestle Cody, but he has some stipulations. He won't announce them tonight, he'll do it in Jacksonville on January 1.



- Alex Reynolds sitting his hotel room with the TV on. On it is the Dark Order spokesman, but he's talking about the hotel amenities. He then suddenly says "aren't you tired of being a jobber, Alex?" He then "taps" on the TV and gets Reynolds' attention. He says the Dark Order has been watching him and John Silver lose a lot, and it's time to join the group, strength in numbers. The spokesman goes back to talking about the hotel. Silver walks in and asks him what's up, Reynolds says he isn't really sure.



Big Swole vs. Emi Sakura

This is Swole's debut on Dynamite. Hikaru Shida (number one in the rankings) is in the crowd to watch the match. Swole offers up a strength test right off the bad and easily has the strength advantage. Swole with a forearm, dopped Sakura, delayed heel kick, cover, two. Sakura is up and whips Swole across the ring, not once, but twice. Swole with a kick and then a punch to the face. Sakura drops Swole, back rake, goes into a surfboard, bending Swole backwards.



Sakura takes over the match, gets the "we will, we will, rock you" chants going, and hits a diving crossbody in the corner. Sakura with a tiger driver in the middle of the ring. Sakura then brings her mic stand into the match, but Rick Knox wants to take it away. Swole comes in from behind, but Sakura locks in an abdominal stretch. Knox finally takes away the mic stand. Swole tries for a kick, she throws the kick down and she does a split, then sings a bit into the mic. Swole then lands a big spear. Swole on the apron, kick to the head, looks for a slingshot spear, but gets caught in midair, spinning neckbreak, twisting vader bomb, cover, two. Sakura tries for a moonsault, nobody home. Swole with an ax kick, nope, but lands a bunch of elbow strikes. Sakura with chops and punches, but eats a big pump kick to the face, cover, two. Swole with a ripcord forearm to the face, pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Big Swole via Pinfall

- Post-match, cameras cut to Shida who looked surprised at that win. Sakura was number three in the ranks.

- Backstage, Jen Decker talks with PAC. She wonders what message is PAC trying to send to Kenny Omega. PAC says he came to the company for one reason: opportunity. Yet since he's come here he's only suffered injustice, despite putting on dominating performances. He says this is his final warning, he wants the rubber match again Omega. If they don't give him it, he won't be held accountable for what he does next.

Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) and Shawn Spears vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page

Spears looks behind him before heading to the ring, but no Tully Blanchard to be found. Somewhere backstage, Blanchard cuts a promo though, he talks about putting together a great tag team and says Spears is going to test Sabian to see if they could become the best tag team in the world.