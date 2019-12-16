As noted earlier today, it was announced that Wednesday's WWE NXT episode will open with Finn Balor vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole, commercial-free and with the title on the line.

AEW responded to the NXT announcement by revealing that Wednesday's Dynamite episode will open with Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Lucha Brothers, and that match will also be commercial-free.

NXT will also feature Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler with the title on the line, which may air as the main event of the night. Dynamite will also feature AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy in a non-title 10-minute time limit match, The Young Bucks vs. AEW Tag Team Champions SCU with the titles on the line, Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander to crown a new #1 contender, Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. The Butcher and The Blade, plus Awesome Kong in action.

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's episodes.