Tonight's episode will air live from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander

* Trent vs. Fenix

* Christopher Daniels vs. Pentagon Jr.

* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

* Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks vs. Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz