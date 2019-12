Tonight's episode will air live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz (Street Fight)

* Cody and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny)

* Big Swole vs. Emi Sakura

* MJF to address Cody's challenge