Tonight's episode (winter season finale) will air live from the AmericanBank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas. Be sure to join us tonight at 8 PM EST for AEW Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy in a 10-minute non-title match
* The Lucha Brothers vs. "Hangman" Adam Page & Kenny Omega
* The Butcher & The Blade (w/The Bunny) vs. Cody & Darby Allin
* Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Kris Statlander in a No. 1 Contender's match for the AEW Women's Championship
* SCU (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
* Awesome Kong in action