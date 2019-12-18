Tonight's episode (winter season finale) will air live from the AmericanBank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas. Be sure to join us tonight at 8 PM EST for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy in a 10-minute non-title match

* The Lucha Brothers vs. "Hangman" Adam Page & Kenny Omega

* The Butcher & The Blade (w/The Bunny) vs. Cody & Darby Allin

* Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Kris Statlander in a No. 1 Contender's match for the AEW Women's Championship

* SCU (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

* Awesome Kong in action