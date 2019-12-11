- AEW and State Farm surprised a fan named Justin at his job while the company was in Champaign, Illinois for last week's Dynamite episode. Justin is a member of the AEW Elite Fleet. Above is the new AEW Super Fan Salute video featuring Justin's big surprise at work with Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

- AEW announced today that Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes will give the keynote speech at the NATPE Miami 2020 (National Association of Television Program Executives) convention. AEW announcer Tony Schiavone will also be appearing. Below is the full announcement:

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 – NATPE announced today that Brandi Rhodes, Chief Brand Officer of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), will give her first ever keynote to open the Brands x Content portion of NATPE Miami 2020 on January 22. She will also welcome special guest Tony Schiavone, widely considered to be one of the most important voices in wrestling, for a one-on-one Q&A session.

NATPE Miami is scheduled for January 21-23, 2020, at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami, Florida. AEW is a groundbreaking new professional wrestling league that features a world-class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers, giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. Every Wednesday, AEW: Dynamite airs live on TNT from packed arenas in different host cities across the nation. AEW: Dynamite exploded onto the wrestling scene. It premiered on TNT as Wednesday's #1 wrestling show and as the network's biggest debut in 5 years. A hugely popular show, AEW has reached nearly 30 million people on TNT in its first two months.

Brandi's highly anticipated keynote will discuss this groundbreaking new wrestling league, its unparalleled diversity and inclusiveness, and how AEW, along with WarnerMedia, plans to compete and succeed in an industry that has been monopolized for decades.

