AEW has officially announced two additions to the women's division.

As seen in the tweets below, it was announced today that Big Swole and Kris Statlander have signed with the company.

Swole, who is married to WWE's Cedric Alexander, made her AEW debut back at All Out in late August, competing in the Casino Battle Royale on the pre-show. She has worked several AEW Dark tapings since then. She lost to Nia Jax during a 2016 WWE RAW match and later competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, losing in the first round to Zeuxis.

Statlander, who made her pro debut in 2017, first appeared for AEW during the Dark tapings on November 13. Statlander has made two Dynamite appearances since then, and defeated Hikaru Shida last week. She also worked a WWE SmackDown match back in April of this year, losing a tag team squash to then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

You can see AEW's tweets below: