Earlier today, AEW released the full match between Cody and Darby Allin at Fyter Fest in June where the two went to a time-limit draw. Cody hit Cross Rhodes with seconds remaining, but time ran out as he went for the pinfall attempt. You can check out their first bout in the video above.

The two will meet again this Wednesday on Dynamite: Homecoming at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Cody commented on their first meeting and the upcoming rematch.

"I had high expectations for this match and Darby, and I wasn't wrong," Cody wrote on Twitter. "But a draw leaves a bad taste. It's about winning and not just participating. Looking forward to the rematch."

Below is the full lineup for Wednesday's show:

* Taz makes a special appearance

* MJF appears

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros

* AEW Women's Champion Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Jon Moxley - AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues

* Jon Moxley vs. Trent