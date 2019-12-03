AEW is reportedly experiencing weak ticket sales for the upcoming Dynamite episode from Cleveland State University, which will be AEW's debut in the Ohio market.

Tickets went on sale this past Friday for the AEW Dynamite episode scheduled for January 29, 2020 at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, OH. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Friday's advance for the event was not strong, and that sales were not going good.

The ticket website currently shows several seats available, ranging from $23 - $93. It looks like they sold out of the Super VIP packages but they have some standard VIP packages left at $260. They also have some Platinum seating left and those range from $153 - $403.

As seen in the promotional graphic to promote the ticket sales seen below, AEW advertised The Young Bucks, MJF, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho for the event.

There was a Twitter exchange between Cody and a fan, where the fan indicated he was having troubles with the ticketing website due to traffic.

