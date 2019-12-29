Tonight AEW uploaded their Road To Jacksonville video. In the video, both Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin had a few words for their opponents for AEW Dynamite: Homecoming on New Year's Day.

Dustin Rhodes' opponent will be Sammy Guevara. Below is what he said about Guevara in the above video:

"Sammy, you are a narcissist, not a god. You think you can attain godlike status, well I'm just going to have to bring you back to reality. The facts are this, you are not a leader, you're a follower of the Inner Circle. You're an errand boy for Chris Jericho. I don't know if you were orphaned as a child or you got dropped on your head, but you're stupid to sit there and film me getting my arm broke by Jake Hager. Me lying on the ground, writhing in pain and you laughing your a-- off. You're stupid if you don't think I'm coming for you. Sammy, you're first. I will not falter. I will not fail. Sammy, this is your final reckoning and remember what I said, you're not a god. Gods don't want you, cuz you're a reject."

Darby Allin will be getting his rematch with Cody Rhodes on Dynamite: Homecoming. Below is what he said about his upcoming match against Cody:

"Cody's hunger is undeniable, let me just get that out of the way. I respect the hell out of Cody. See first impressions are everything here and I feel like ever since we had that tie, I haven't been able to prove myself to the world. If there was no time limit, I would have won that match. The history books may say that was a draw, to me it was a loss. Nothing personal with Cody, I'm just sick and tired of being told that I'm the underdog. I don't give an s--- about stepping in the ring with these guys and just barely getting by. I need those wins and I'm not just happy to be."

"I don't take anything granted cuz to me I grew up working at like the 99-cent store and I thought that was just gonna be my life, not knowing how you're gonna get your next meal or struggling to pay rent. It gives me an edge because I'm willing to do anything to not go back. 2020, AEW, you better be ready for what Darby Allin's gonna bring because I'm never going back to the life I had."

