Kris Statlander was set to challenge AEW Women's Champion Riho for the title at next week's AEW Dynamite Homecoming episode but that match has been delayed due to a previous commitment for the newcomer.

AEW has announced that Riho will now defend her title in a Fatal 4 Way against Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida in Jacksonville.

Statlander will then go on to challenge the champion for the title at the Dynamite Anniversary episode on January 8 from Southaven, MS, the Memphis area.

AEW noted on Twitter, "Due to prior commitments, Kris Statlander will not be in Jacksonville to face Riho for the #AEW Women's World Championship on Wed, Jan 1st. Riho will still defend her championship in a 4 way match w/ Nyla Rose, Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida. However, we are excited to announce that Kris Statlander will face the winner at the #AEW Anniversary edition of Dynamite Wednesday, Jan 8th in Southaven, MS. Tickets for both shows can be found at https://www.AEWTIX.com"

The previous commitment Statlander had agreed to is an indie date for Joey Ryan's Bar Wrestling promotion in California.

Bar responded to the announcement on Twitter and thanked AEW, writing, "Losing @callmekrisstat would've been a big blow to us not only financially with travel and replacement costs but also quality of talent loss. Thank you to Kris for keeping your bookings next week with @beyondwrestling and with us and to @AEWrestling for caring about independents."

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan commented on the decision and said they are allowing Statlander to keep her earned title shot and keep her word on the previous commitment.

"Rather than force Kris to choose between her title shot or keeping her word on a commitment she made before signing here, we're allowing her to do both. The champion Riho will defend vs. #2 Britt/#3 Shida/#4 Nyla in a 4 way title match. The winner defends vs. #1 Kris on January 8," Khan tweeted.

You can see the related tweets below, along with the updated line-up for the January 1 Homecoming show at Daily's Place in Jacksonville:

* Taz makes a special appearance

* MJF appears

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros

* AEW Women's Champion Riho defends against Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida in a Fatal 4 Way

* The Jon Moxley vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues

