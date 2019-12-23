It looks like AEW will be making an announcement on Christmas morning.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and said he just got some "good news" that will be revealed on Wednesday morning.

"Just got some good news that we get to share Christmas morning! Follow @AEWrestling #AEW," Cody tweeted."

There's no word yet on what the announcement will be, but stay tuned for updates.

On a related note, AEW has announced that Cody and brother Dustin Rhodes will face The Lucha Bros on the January 8th Dynamite episode from Southaven, MS, which is the Memphis area.

You can see both tweets below:

Just got some good news that we get to share Christmas morning! ??



Follow @AEWrestling #AEW — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 23, 2019