- There were once again several audio issues during Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. The audio levels were notably off during the opening match of the show and the sound would get really loud at times before going quiet. The problems were mostly fixed by the middle of the first match and apparently only occurred on the TNT feed, as fans watching on FITE and other platforms noted that the audio was fine.

- There was a subtle reference to AJ Styles on this week's episode of Dynamite. During a segment where Chris Jericho stated that he was able to pick his next opponent, Jericho started listing off names of people he was not going to face. One of the people he named was Allen Jones, which is AJ Styles' real name. Styles and Jericho had a short program in WWE in 2016 that culminated in a match at WrestleMania 32, which Jericho won.

- As previously reported, vignettes have been airing on Dynamite of The Dark Order inviting people to join the group. A website was even launched, JoinDarkOrder.com, where fans can try to join the group. Evil Uno of The Dark Order has gone a step further and has been sending out personalized videos to fans who have expressed interest in joining the group, as seen below: