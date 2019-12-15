WWE has announced Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles for Monday's RAW episode.

Orton and Styles have been going at it again for a few weeks now, in a feud that included Orton preventing Styles from winning his WWE United States Title back from Rey Mysterio. Orton defeated Styles at the recent WWE Starrcade live event, in a match that did not air on the WWE Network special, and Styles defeated Orton back at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year.

Monday's post-TLC edition of RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and will be the final live red brand episode of the year, and the decade.

On a related note, Orton took to Instagram earlier today and posted a clip of some snowy fun going on back at home. He joked about skipping RAW.

He wrote, "I leave on my bus in a blizzard to work 2 #raws in Iowa and I immediately feel regret for not staying home and saying the travel was too hazardous for me to make it. #thatlaughtho"

Stay tuned for updates on Monday's RAW with fallout from TLC.