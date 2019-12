WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio is set to defend his title on Monday's RAW episode.

WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that Mysterio will defend his title against the former champion on RAW, AJ Styles. Rey just won the title from Styles on the November 25 RAW episode. This will be AJ's rematch and Rey's first title defense.

Monday's RAW takes place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Stay tuned for updates on the show.