Aleister Black was apparently good to go after his win over Buddy Murphy at last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view.

It looked as if Black suffered a broken nose during the match with Murphy, but F4Wonline.com reports that he is currently cleared to wrestle. There's no word yet on if Black is booked for a match on tonight's RAW, but he is medically cleared to compete.

Black has not commented on the match but he did tweet a black & white photo, as seen below. Murphy took to Twitter and said he picked the fight, and received one.

"No Tables, No Ladders, No Chairs NEEDED! I picked the fight! The fight was given! Blood was spilt! #WWETLC," Murphy wrote.

As noted last night after TLC, WWE issued a post-show poll asking fans about their favorite matches from the pay-per-view. Black vs. Murphy were winning the poll by a landslide. As seen below, the poll is about to expire and Black vs. Murphy is still winning with 40%. 30% voted for WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defeating Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the Women's TLC main event, while 16% voted for the Ladder Match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retaining over The Revival, and 14% went with King Baron Corbin's TLC Match win over Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned for updates on Black's status. You can see the related tweets below:

