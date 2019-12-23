WWE has announced Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy for next Monday's RAW episode.

This will be a rematch from the recent WWE TLC pay-per-view, which Black won. As we noted before and was mentioned on tonight's RAW commentary, fans on Twitter voted for Black vs. Murphy as their favorite match from the TLC pay-per-view. This appears to be the reason for next Monday's rematch.

Tonight's RAW saw Black win a squash over an enhancement talent, Deonn Rusman. Murphy then squashed another enhancement talent, Joeasa, and faced off with Black in the middle of the ring. The segment ended with Black dropping Murphy with Black Mass, then taking a seat next to him in the ring.

Next week's RAW, which will be the final red brand show of the year, will air live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The episode will also feature the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Below are a few shots from tonight's Murphy - Black angle, and the invite for next week's wedding:

NEXT WEEK: Celebrate the joining in holy matrimony of @fightbobby and @LanaWWE on the final #RAW of 2019! pic.twitter.com/NDyhcg630h — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019

It was over before it began.@WWEAleister CRUSHES his competition just one week before meeting @WWE_Murphy in a #WWETLC rematch on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/klv2Wx4qLc — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019