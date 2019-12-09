WWE has officially announced Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy for Sunday's TLC pay-per-view.

Black and Murphy have been feuding for the past few weeks on RAW, and their TLC match was officially announced on tonight's show.

The 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view takes place next Sunday, December 15 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the updated announced card:

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy