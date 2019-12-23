Major League Wrestling has managed to secure one of the hardest-working personalities in wrestling today for the long run. Via a press release, MLW announced a multi-year agreement with Alicia Atout.

"I am beyond excited to be the newest member of the MLW family," Atout said. "This is one of the most thrilling announcements I've shared with all my loved ones, friends, and fans. It feels surreal; I've worked really hard to get to this point and moments like this truly make it all worth it. It feels incredible to finally have a place to call home in wrestling and I can't wait to create some magic with MLW."

It was reported back in November that Atout joined the MLW broadcast team as a correspondent for MLW's FUSION series. Her duties also include hosting programming content for the company.

"Alicia brings a passion and quality to MLW broadcasts and coverage unmatched in the sport," said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. "We are very pleased to formalize Alicia's future with MLW."

Atout is best known for her AMBY YouTube series where she talks about and interviews a number of music and wrestling personalities.

Wrestlers she has interacted with include MJF, Renee Young, Kenny Omega and more. The 24-year-old has been a correspondent for both AEW and Impact Wrestling prior to working with MLW.