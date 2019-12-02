WWE couple Charlotte Flair and Andrade recently filed to trademark names with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) that are not already owned by WWE.

Flair filed to trademark "The Queen of Wrestling" and "Ashley Flair" for merchandise and entertainment uses.

Andrade filed to trademark "El Idolo" and "La Sombra" for similar uses

Flair and Andrade have been an item for this past year, if not longer. They went public with the relationship during WrestleMania 35 Weekend.

WWE Superstar Luke Harper also filed a trademark on the name Brodie Lee, which was the name he used for years on the independent circuit.