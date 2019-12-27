As we've noted, Thursday's non-televised WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Andrade capture the WWE United States Title from Rey Mysterio. This is Andrade's first reign with the title.

WWE has released new backstage video of Andrade and Zelina Vega discussing the title win, which you can see above.

"I told all of you that this would happen, and now Andrade is the new United States Champion," Vega said.

Andrade then received the title from Vega and thanked Rey for his Christmas present.

"This is my gift, this is my Christmas present," Andrade said to Vega as she laughed at Rey. "Thank you, Rey Mysterio, because your legacy is done."

Andrade briefly spoke in Spanish and said he is now the present.

"I was the future, now I am the present. United States Champion," Andrade said.

Andrade finished the segment by placing the United States Title on his shoulder and walking off with Vega.

WWE noted that Andrade received last night's title shot due to his Gauntlet Match win on the December 16 RAW episode. That match ended with no clear winner after Andrade destroyed Humberto Carrillo on the outside of the ring. The other participants in the Gauntlet were Akira Tozawa, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Matt Hardy, and Ricochet. WWE did not mention any potential title shot for Andrade until last night's match at MSG, and Rey even defended the title against Seth Rollins on this week's RAW.

Below are related tweets on the title change, along with match photos & videos from the fans at MSG:

Se los dije!! I was the future. Now I am THE NEW #UnitedStatesChampion #FaceOfLatinos https://t.co/9k4BHjGoE3 — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) December 27, 2019

ANDRADE IS THE UNITED STATES CHAMPION!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tm58YjtjXF — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) December 27, 2019

OMG Andrade won the US Title at the MSG show!



LLLEEETTTTSSSS GOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/0HVDOeLqJu — MALCOLM (@TheMuscleManMal) December 27, 2019

ANDRADE NEW US CHAMP IM LOSING MY MIND #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/S20Pkbc5jb — wjc jen 🇺🇸 (@nhljennifer) December 27, 2019

ANDRADE WON THE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP CLEAN OFF OF REY MYSTERIO!!!!! THAT POP WAS HUGE!!!! #WWEMSG



MASSIVE CONGRATULATIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/uT7ZckLC9Z — melissa's @ wwe msg (@suplexed_reign) December 27, 2019

July 7, 2017: AJ Styles wins the United States Championship at MSG



December 26, 2019: Andrade wins the United States Championship at MSG



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HxxUK7wG99 — zaira misses ben solo ??? (@coupdebanks) December 27, 2019

REY MYSTERIO JUST LOST THE US TITLE TO ANDRADE!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/JeWYsOYz5p — ??????????????? ? (@c_xx_vii) December 27, 2019

Andrade has defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new US champion😵#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/tVT4XJ8uiu — Fardeen (@rasslin_fanatic) December 27, 2019