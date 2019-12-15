Announced on today's WWE TLC Preview, Andrade (with Zelina Vega) will face Humberto Carrillo on tonight's TLC Kickoff.
The two met earlier this week on RAW where Carrillo got the roll-up victory after a miscommunication happened between Andrade and Vega.
Below is the updated PPV card:
TLC MATCH FOR WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte
LADDER MATCH FOR WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The New Day (c) vs The Revival
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBA
TLC MATCH
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
TABLES MATCH
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz
Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy
KICKOFF
Andrade (with Zelina Vega) vs. Humberto Carrillo