Announced on today's WWE TLC Preview, Andrade (with Zelina Vega) will face Humberto Carrillo on tonight's TLC Kickoff.

The two met earlier this week on RAW where Carrillo got the roll-up victory after a miscommunication happened between Andrade and Vega.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete coverage, beginning at 6 pm ET. Below is the updated PPV card:

TLC MATCH FOR WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte

LADDER MATCH FOR WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs The Revival

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBA

TLC MATCH

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

TABLES MATCH

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

KICKOFF

Andrade (with Zelina Vega) vs. Humberto Carrillo