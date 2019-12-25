WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza and RAW Superstar Humberto Carrillo returned to Monterrey, Mexico this week and spent their Christmas Eve holiday collecting toys that were given to families in need.

Garza and Carrillo are second cousins.

Above is video of the two Superstars at their toy drive, courtesy of Lucha TV. Below are photos of Garza and Carrillo with their haul, courtesy of the WWE Performance Center and others on Twitter: