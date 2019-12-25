WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza and RAW Superstar Humberto Carrillo returned to Monterrey, Mexico this week and spent their Christmas Eve holiday collecting toys that were given to families in need.

Garza and Carrillo are second cousins.

Above is video of the two Superstars at their toy drive, courtesy of Lucha TV. Below are photos of Garza and Carrillo with their haul, courtesy of the WWE Performance Center and others on Twitter:

Prior to spending time with their families, @AngelGarzaWwe and @humberto_wwe helped collect toys that will be donated and distributed during this holiday season. This is the Christmas spirit! #HappyHolidays! pic.twitter.com/M1FXDzMFRi — Performance Center (@WWEPC) December 25, 2019