WWE has just announced that Arrow star Stephen Amell is coming to WWE Backstage this Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET on FS1.

Amell will be going to "Promo School." Other celebrities who have been on the segment before include Gabriel Iglesias, David Arquette, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and LaVar Arrington.

In 2015 at SummerSlam, Stephen Amell teamed up with former WWE star Neville and defeated former WWE stars King Barrett and Stardust.

Below is WWE On Fox's tweet: