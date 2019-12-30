WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is now official for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Lynch's title will be on the line.

Lynch noted on tonight's RAW that she was able to get WWE officials to book the match for the Rumble because her contract is coming up, and she refused to discuss a new deal until she got her match. As we've noted, RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman has been pushing for Asuka vs. Lynch to take place in early 2020 and the Rumble will be the one-year anniversary of Asuka defeating Lynch by submission at the 2019 Rumble pay-per-view.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card, along with a Becky clip from her backstage RAW segment:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, 29 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)