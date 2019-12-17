RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman is reportedly focused on building up wins for certain red brand Superstars who are being pushed.

It was noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that a new focus for Heyman is on trying to get wins built up for Superstars, with an emphasis on their finishing moves. This is why they have been doing more squash matches as of late, with Superstars such as Erick Rowan and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders.

It was noted that the idea is to get over Superstar finishing moves and get them wins. Rowan has squashed enhancement talents with his Iron Claw slam for several weeks now, while protecting his mystery pet cage.