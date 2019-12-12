WWE is reportedly making plans for the 2020 Royal Rumble matches for the men's and women's divisions, and the WWE NXT Superstars will be factored into those plans.

It was noted by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that the current plan for the 30-man and 30-woman matches is for there to be 10 RAW Superstars, 10 SmackDown Superstars, and 10 NXT Superstars in each.

The 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view featured a half-dozen NXT Superstars in the 30-woman match, and just 3 NXT Superstars in the 30-man match.

WWE will have the full NXT roster to choose from when loading up the Rumble matches as the NXT and NXT UK crews will be in town for the Worlds Collide event that takes place the night before.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.