As noted, the Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy feud continued on this week's WWE RAW with both Superstars squashing local enhancement talents and showing each other up. This came after Black won their recent singles match at WWE TLC, to set up next week's rematch on the final RAW of the year in Hartford, CT.

The current plan is for Murphy to work as a strong heel, while Black works as a big babyface, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It will be interesting to see how they are booked after next week's rematch, but RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman has a plan for both Superstars to be pushed.

WWE booked the Black vs. Murphy rematch for next week after fans voted for their TLC match as the favorite match of the night, by a landslide.