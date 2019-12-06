The main event for this past Monday's RAW was reportedly changed by Vince McMahon earlier in the day at the producers meeting, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The original plan was for Rey Mysterio to help the babyface team win the match. Meltzer noted that it appears that the plan was for Randy Orton to be in Mysterio's place in the match, and for Orton, Ricochet & Humberto Carrillo to defeat AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

McMahon changed the direction to have Orton not wanting to team with Ricochet and Carrillo. Mysterio ended up taking Orton's planned place in the match.

McMahon wanted to have Orton hit an RKO out of nowhere on Styles, and felt that Styles needed to be coming off of a pin for that to work. Ricochet was ultimately chosen to take the fall since McMahon didn't want to beat Mysterio. Carrillo has lost most of his matches since debuting on RAW in October, which could be why he didn't take the pin.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.