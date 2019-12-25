Baron Corbin, now simply known by his "King Corbin" moniker, recently caught up with Sportskeeda to talk about his finisher, "The End Of Days".

As seen in the slow motion video above, Corbin's finisher is a variant on a lifting, reverse STO, somewhat similar to Pete Dunne's "Bitter End" finishing move.

During the interview, Corbin opened up to Sportskeeda about how he had a discussion with the legendary Undertaker about keeping his finisher sacred.

"I 100% do [know the move is special] and you know, I had a conversation with 'Taker about that," Corbin explained. "He really made the Tombstone something very special. Nobody kicked out of it for a long time, and he held it very sacred. So that was something I took to heart and something I wanted to do with it because nobody's ever kicked out of 'End of Days'. When it lands, it's over and people know it."

Corbin also mentioned how he first came up with the finishing maneuver, explaining that it was an improvised move that he decided to hold on to.

"At NXT we have like a crash pad ring where you can go in and just try stuff," Corbin said. "I was just messing around with somebody and they jumped, and I caught him, and kind of hit it while just playing around. As soon as we landed I was like, 'Oh man... That was something cool.' When it happened, you immediately knew."