- Above are the top ten moments from last night's SmackDown, including Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin's attack on Roman Reigns.

- WWE Network News reported a new Table For 3 is coming to the WWE Network this Monday after RAW. The episode is called Table For 3: Impactful Reunion, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall of Famer Sting, and AJ Styles. Some TNA footage will be shown during the show. Below is the official preview for the episode.

"Sting, Jeff Jarrett & AJ Styles reflect on their illustrious sports-entertainment pasts and the impact they had on the industry."

- Batista will be the guest star on this Tuesday's Running Wild with Bear Grylls on NAT GEO. In the series, Grylls takes celebrities out to different locations to test their limits on an adventure. Batista and Grylls will be traveling through Horseshoe Bend, Arizona. You can check out a clip from the show in the video below.