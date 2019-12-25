WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently spoke with The Detroit News and discussed her recent heel turn. Bayley revealed that she didn't cut her hair until the day of the show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and that she did it backstage with the help of a very trusted stylist.

"It felt great," Bayley said of the cut. "I knew what I wanted to do and I knew what I needed to do. But the actual snip of the ponytail, I was a little in shock. My hair was the longest I've ever had it, and I've had that freakin' ponytail for seven years. The last time my hair was this short, I was 10 years old."

Regarding the heel turn, Bayley said she played the babyface role for a long time but she felt like it was time for a change.

"Character-wise and personally, mostly personally, it was much needed," she said. "I really go off my emotions or what I'm passionate about at the time, and there came a point where I was like, 'I don't even know what I'm fighting for anymore.' That's when it hit me, and I was like, something needs to change. And that was it."

It was also noted that embracing the dark side of her character was like shooting down everything she'd built up over the past 7 years, but she's focused on making it work.

"I'm just taking this leap and hoping this next chapter goes well," Bayley said. "But I believe in myself and I trust that I won't let myself fall too far. If this doesn't work out as great as I'd hoped it would, I'll find a way to make it work."