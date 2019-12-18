WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently spoke with and talked about her recent heel turn, and the need to constantly evolve in the business.

"I need to be able to do everything and test the waters everywhere and ride the waves and challenge myself," she said. "I can't get stale and bored and do the same thing over and over. In order to excel in this business, you have to constantly evolve."

Bayley said projecting her character's disgust and anger is just as "exhausting" as being a happy, energetic babyface. She said the heel turn is going well but she still has work to do. She also said both the heel & babyface personas are rooted in real emotions that make it relatable to fans. She talked about her WWE struggle and how there's real frustration there.

"I think honestly it's real frustration," Bayley said. "I've been wrestling for over 10 years. I've been with WWE for seven years, so not all of it has been colorful and castle-like and wacky wavy inflatable tubemen and happy and fun. It's been a struggle. It's really, really difficult to kind of stay on top for a period of time, so it's pretty easy to find frustration believe it or not."

Bayley is looking forward to her new feud with Lacey Evans, who is in the process of turning baybface. Bayley called Evans a very different type of talent.

"She's a very different type of performer," Bayley said of Evans. "She's super talented. She does things I wish I was able to do a little bit. She has a very different work ethic coming from the Marines. It's pretty interesting to see. I think it's going to be very fun."