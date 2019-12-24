WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is apparently hoping to do battle with WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae soon.

Bayley took to Twitter on Christmas Eve and sent a clear message - she wants LeRae with her in the SmackDown women's division.

"Bring @CandiceLeRae to Smackdown," Bayley tweeted.

LeRae has not responded to Bayley's tweet as of this writing but it looks like she and husband Johnny Gargano are too busy enjoying the Christmas holiday.

As seen below, Gargano tweeted a photo of he and LeRae outside of the "A Christmas Story House" museum in Cleveland, where he is from.

