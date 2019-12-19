WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter last night and issued what may be a warning to new WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after her main event title win over Rhea Ripley.
"And the sheep go wild. Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE. See you soon," Bayley wrote.
Several WWE Superstars also tweeted congratulatory messages to Ripley and Baszler after last night's match, including Lacey Evans, Aleister Black, Natalya, The IIconics, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Nia Jax, Aiden English, and others.
"From who you where when you came in to who you are now are two completely different people, it was a long road for you, congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE," Black wrote. He continued in another tweet, "Also, @QoSBaszler had a lot of pressure put on her so early on in her career, you did a hell of a job."
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also commented on the match. She wrote, "Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE and @QoSBaszler on an INCREDIBLE match, and Rhea becoming the new NXT Women's Champion! All of you just keep raising the bar! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @USA_Network"
You can see the various reactions below, along with the Triple H tweet on Ripley that we covered last night:
Loooorrrrrrrdddd.? @RheaRipley_WWE— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 19, 2019
Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE and @QoSBaszler on an INCREDIBLE match, and Rhea becoming the new NXT Women's Champion! All of you just keep raising the bar! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @USA_Network— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 19, 2019
.@RheaRipley_WWE - I love journalism. But like - I'll give it up to manage you or whatevs.— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 19, 2019
Congrats @RheaRipley_WWE?? I'm excited to watch you do your thing as champ. And @QoSBaszler has been very solid and consistent at @WWENXT— Respect to both women??— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2019
Congrats to this badass girl !! @RheaRipley_WWE !! Love seeing you succeed in this year ... sky's the limit- ???? @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/du8mAQhSL1— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 19, 2019
??— ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) December 19, 2019
She only went and bloody did it! Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE ...freaking incredible match! As much havoc that @QoSBaszler caused, she was one hell of a champion! https://t.co/By7VdrvmIj— Tegan Nox ?????????????? (@TeganNoxWWE_) December 19, 2019
Congrats to @RheaRipley_WWE - an absolute killer talent that the world needs to keep their eye on ??#NXTonUSA @WWENXT https://t.co/kimW0hJ5Zk— CommentaryKingWWE (@WWEDramaKing) December 19, 2019
From who you where when you came in to who you are now are two completely different people, it was a long road for you, congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE.— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) December 19, 2019
Also, @QoSBaszler had a lot of pressure put on her so early on in her career, you did a hell of a job.— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) December 19, 2019
Enjoy your moment @RheaRipley_WWE ?? it's all yours! https://t.co/o4pxRg9u7v— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 19, 2019
#ANDNEW champ dance!! Congrats @RheaRipley_WWE ! #WWENXT #NXTonUSA pic.twitter.com/iKYKPb5LDy— The HBIC (@MiaYim) December 19, 2019
Speechless.— Impressive Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) December 19, 2019
She did it ????????????@RheaRipley_WWE #WWENXT #NXTonUSA
Wooo hooo!!!! Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE ??????— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 19, 2019
It's been amazing watching you this year ???? #WWENXT #AndNew https://t.co/T7gS4U6d5j
Also congratulations to @QoSBaszler ???? an incredible @WWENXT women's champion ??— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 19, 2019
HOLY COW!!!!!! @RheaRipley_WWE ?????? CONGRATULATIONS!!!!— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 19, 2019
So so happy for you! You deserve it, you beast ??
Hell of a Championship run by @QoSBaszler ?? #ANDNEW #NXTWOMENSCHAMP #WWENXT @WWENXT
how great is it saying, "NXT Women's Champion @RheaRipley_WWE"— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) December 19, 2019
beginning of an era ???? #NXT
This is good for women's wrestling. Main eventing on @USA_Network so the #WWEUniverse can get a glimpse of two future victims to yours truly. ?? #WWENXT— ?? (@NiaJaxWWE) December 19, 2019
An incredible main event and a new champion. One of the most dominant reigns over the @WWENXT Women's division comes to end and another begins. @RheaRipley_WWE will be the one to lead #WWENXT into the new year... Congratulations. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/wXzZlWZIso— Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019