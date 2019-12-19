WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter last night and issued what may be a warning to new WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after her main event title win over Rhea Ripley.

"And the sheep go wild. Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE. See you soon," Bayley wrote.

Several WWE Superstars also tweeted congratulatory messages to Ripley and Baszler after last night's match, including Lacey Evans, Aleister Black, Natalya, The IIconics, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Nia Jax, Aiden English, and others.

"From who you where when you came in to who you are now are two completely different people, it was a long road for you, congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE," Black wrote. He continued in another tweet, "Also, @QoSBaszler had a lot of pressure put on her so early on in her career, you did a hell of a job."

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also commented on the match. She wrote, "Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE and @QoSBaszler on an INCREDIBLE match, and Rhea becoming the new NXT Women's Champion! All of you just keep raising the bar! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @USA_Network"

You can see the various reactions below, along with the Triple H tweet on Ripley that we covered last night:

