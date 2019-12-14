- Above is a playlist featuring Batista's biggest moments in WWE. As noted, Batista will be inducted into next year's WWE Hall of Fame class.

- Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host tomorrow's live WWE TLC Preview at 3 pm ET on WWE's social media channels. The show will feature King Corbin and Buddy Murphy. On Sunday, Corbin will be going against Roman Reigns in a TLC Match, and Murphy is facing Aleister Black.

- Taylor Swift commented earlier today on Twitter, "When you're pretttttty sure that if you were a man, you'd be the man." This didn't get past WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch who retweeted Swfit's comments and responded, "When you're prettttty sure that Taytay is copying your homework." Lynch is teaming up with Charlotte at tomorrow's PPV against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors in the first-ever women's tag team TLC match.