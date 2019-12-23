Tonight's taped WWE RAW saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch issue a challenge to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka for a singles match.

As seen in the video above, The Man came to the ring on tonight's RAW and talked about how WWE is trying to protect her and keep her safe because she's become the face of the company. Lynch said she doesn't give a damn what the company wants and she's stayed quiet for too long because Asuka vs. Lynch needs to happen, and she's not taking no for an answer. Lynch would go on to remind Asuka that she's the one woman to defeat The Man fair and square, but now she's come back round to collect one last debt. Asuka and partner Kairi Sane would interrupt and taunt Lynch from the stage before The Empress of Tomorrow revealed that she wants to be Asuka 2 Belts. Lynch said she will put the title on the line if that's what it takes to get the match. The segment ended with Lynch delivering a threat in Japanese, and telling Asuka to name the time & place for the bout.

Asuka has not accepted the challenge as of this writing, but it's believed that Asuka vs. Lynch for the RAW Women's Title will take place at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The Rumble will air live on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

It was recently reported, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that recent women's division happenings have been done to lead to the Asuka vs. Lynch singles match, for Lynch's title, likely at the Rumble. RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman reportedly made the call several months ago to build to the match in early 2020. The Rumble would mark the one-year anniversary of the 2019 Rumble match that saw Asuka retain the SmackDown Women's Title over Lynch, clean by submission with her Asuka Lock. That match was done to lead to an Asuka title challenge to Lynch after Lynch's WrestleMania 35 main event win over Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, but the program was changed and forgotten by the time WrestleMania was over. Heyman later made the decision to build the feud once again, for the early part of next year.

