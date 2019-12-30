It looks like RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is planning on speaking out during tonight's WWE RAW from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, which is the final show of the decade.

The Man took to Twitter today and mentioned her contract expiring soon, and how she will have more to say on RAW.

"It's amazing what they'll give you when you remind them your contract is coming up soon. More to say on Raw," Lynch tweeted.

It's believed that WWE will be confirming WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Lynch soon, for the red brand title. Asuka and Lynch both agreed on the title match during last week's RAW with Lynch telling Asuka to name the time and place. The match is planned for the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26 in Houston, which will be the one-year anniversary of Asuka's clean win over Lynch at the 2019 Rumble event.

Stay tuned for updates on Lynch and tonight's RAW, which will also feature Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, Randy Orton speaking on his injury, plus the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Below is Lynch's full tweet: