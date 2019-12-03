As noted before, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch did not appear on WWE RAW this week for the second week in a row, but she did win the post-show dark main event over WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane.

Seen above, The Man spoke to Sarah Schreiber after the show and said she has just one debt left to collect. She also accused the "powers that be" of keeping her off TV.

"It's been two weeks since I've been on RAW, and it's been two months since I have defended this," Lynch admitted. "Now did we think that the powers that were keeping me down in the beginning of all of this have just gone away? I have said the fight that I want, and I have said that I will fight them in the parking lot if I can't get it on a pay-per-view.

"I am the face of this company but I am not going to be the mouthpiece because this title deserves more. I deserve more. The people deserve more. I've said the fight that I want. I have one last debt to collect."

Lynch has been pushing for a match against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka and at one point that was the reported plan for the two. Lynch has also talked about wanting the one match with Ronda Rousey, but there's no word yet on when Rousey plans to return to WWE.