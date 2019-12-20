- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka and Kairi Sane hype their win over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the main event of WWE's TLC pay-per-view.

- As noted, the next two episodes of WWE 205 Live will be "Best of 2019" specials. WWE announced the following teaser for tonight's episode on the WWE Network:

Don't miss the best of WWE 205 Live tonight Tonight and next Friday, Dec. 27, relive the best matches and moments of The Most Exciting Hour on Television as WWE 205 Live looks back at the top moments of the year. What matches stood out the most? Which Cruiserweights had the most competitive year? See all the memorable debuts of the newest faces of WWE 205 Live. Don't miss the best of WWE 205 Live, starting tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Tessa Blanchard got fans to talking about a potential match between the two today on Twitter.

As seen below, the Impact Wrestling star tweeted a throwback photo of the two together. Lynch responded and wrote, "Someday. [waving hand emoji]"

You can see the full exchange below: