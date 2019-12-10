As a part of the #ThisHappened campaign for the year, Twitter Data revealed today that WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey made the 2019 Top 10 Female Athletes Worldwide list.

Lynch came in at #6 while Rousey ranked #8. There are no male WWE Superstars on the 2019 Top 10 Male Athletes Worldwide list.

The athletes are ranked by number of unique authors discussing their accounts on Twitter, based on data from January 1 through November 15 of this year. The data includes handle, name, and related keywords.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon responded to the list and wrote, "Congratulations to @BeckyLynchWWE and @RondaRousey, 2 of the top 10 female athletes worldwide! #WomensEvolution #ThisHappened"

You can see the full lists below, along with Stephanie's tweet: