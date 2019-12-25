- Above and below are new videos from the WWE Performance Center, featuring WWE NXT Superstars discussing the worst gifts they've received, and their favorite holiday moments. The videos feature Rik Bugez, Mia Yim, Shane Thorne, Dexter Lumis, Denzel DeJournette, Briana Brandy, Bianca Belair, Shotzi Blackheart, Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, NXT Champion Adam Cole, Matt Martel, Chase Parker, and Cathy Kelley.

- This week's WWE NXT TV ratings will be delayed due to the Christmas holiday. The ratings for tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network will be released on Thursday or Friday morning. WWE stock updates will resume on Thursday as well. There's still a chance that the WWE Backstage ratings will be released today, but they may not be out until Thursday.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is among the many WWE Superstars who took to Twitter today to comment on the Christmas holiday. Lynch, who is back home in Ireland with family, gave major thanks to her fans.

"Sitting in Ireland thinking about all the support you've given me this year. No matter what happens to us next year, I want you to know I'll never to be able to thank you all enough," The Man wrote.

