- Tumblr recently their annual "Year in Review" showcasing what the community loved most in 2019. Females dominated the top Pro Wrestlers list with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch taking the title as #1. Seth Rollins is the top male pro wrestler on the list at spot #2 right ahead of Roman Reigns at spot #3 and Dean Ambrose at spot #4. Rounding out the top 10 are Finn Balor at #5, Jon Moxley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Bayley.

- WWE and TikTok have launched a new partnership heading into Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view. To kick off the partnership, WWE launched their official TikTok account and is also making available WWE Superstar entrance themes for more than 30 Superstars and Hall of Famers including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Becky Lynch, John Cena and Sasha Banks, among others. The themes and original entrance music will be integrated into TikTok's content library and will allow users to play off of and make their own unique videos. You can follow WWE on TikTok by clicking here.

- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead commemorating the iconic WrestleMania 13 no-disqualification submission match between Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of WWE merchandise. The bobblehead features Hart applying his famous finishing move – the Sharpshooter – in the ring on Austin, who is in the push-up position. The side of the ring reads "WrestleMania 13 – March 23, 1997 – Rosemont Horizon."

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 1,997, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store at this link. The bobbleheads are $60, including a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

"We're excited to release this bobblehead commemorating the epic match between Bret Hart and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "The match was a true classic and this bobblehead is a reflection of that special night at the Rosemont Horizon."

You can check out a photo of the bobblehead below: